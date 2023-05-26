ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a man in the Pentagon City area after he broke into an off-duty officer’s work vehicle Friday morning and stole a rifle and other items.

The Arlington County Police Department (ACPD) said it received a report about someone with a gun in the 700 block of 12th St. S. shortly after 9 a.m. Officers said they found Tyler Rodriguez-Hernandez, 21, with a stolen rifle and wearing a ballistic vest with police insignia inside a parking garage in the 1100 block of S. Hayes St. They took him into custody.

Investigators said Rodriguez-Hernandez went into a parking garage at the original location to which officers were dispatched and set off a fire extinguisher, then forced his way into the off-duty officer’s vehicle, and stole the rifle. Police said Rodriguez-Hernandez ran across the street, went into a shopping mall, then came out into the parking garage where they found him.

The charges against Rodriguez-Hernandez are:

Grand Larceny

Petit Larceny

Receiving Stolen Goods

Destruction of Property

Wearing Body Armor in the Commission of a Crime

Unlawful Wearing of Police Insignia

As of Friday evening, Rodriguez-Hernandez was in the Arlington County Detention Facility with bond.