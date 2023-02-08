FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 28-year-old Fairfax County man is in custody after police say he was caught with 63 pounds of marijuana in his car — and another 13 pounds in his house, as well as hundreds of THC vape cartridges, gummies and wax.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, narcotics detectives learned that a man had been transporting drugs into Fairfax County and pulled him over on the night of Tuesday, Feb. 8, after seeing him driving in the county.

In the man’s car, police found 63 pounds of marijuana, 1,000 tins of THC gummies, 270 jars with 2.5 grams of THC wax inside of each, 800 more grams of THC wax, 500 THC vape cartridges, and 300 THC-infused drinks.

Police obtained a warrant to search the man’s house in the Huntington area of Fairfax. Inside, they found 13 pounds of marijuana, 800 tins of THC gummies, 50 jars with 2.5 grams of THC wax in each, 100 THC vape cartridges, a pound of Psilocybin mushrooms and $60,000 in cash.

The man was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, transporting marijuana into Virginia and possession of a Schedule I narcotic with intent to distribute. He is being held on a secure bond.