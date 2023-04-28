ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Months after a 3-month-old girl’s death, police said a man faces charges in her killing.

The Arlington County Police Department said Friday that Jerard Hargrove, 29, was in the Arlington County Detention Facility with no bond set.

Officers were at home in the 1000 block of S. Frederick St. around 7:25 a.m. on Sept. 1, 2022 after emergency dispatchers received a call about a 3-month-old baby who was supposed to be in cardiac arrest. Police said Hargrove told them he was at the home with the girl and found her unconscious. Medics treated her, then took her to the hospital where she died on Oct. 8, 2022.

In April 2023, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the baby had been killed. The cause of her death was complications of blunt force injury to her head.

A grand jury indicted Hargrove on charges of Homicide and Child Abuse/Neglect (2 counts).

Anyone who has information about the case can contact Arlington County Police Department’s Homicide/Robbery Unit at (703) 228-4180 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us. Another option is to provide information anonymously through Arlington County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).