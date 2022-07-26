PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Woodbridge, Virginia, man is in custody after allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in 2018, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Jose Luis Lopez, 42, was arrested on Monday, July 25, and was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery. His court date is pending and he is being held without bond.

Detectives with the Special Victims Bureau had been investigating Lopez for a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred at a residence in Woodbridge during the summer months of 2018. The investigation revealed that the victim was sexually assaulted by a family acquaintance — now identified by police as Lopez — according to police.

The incident was recently disclosed and reported to police, prompting the investigation.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to pwcva.gov/policetip.