FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Fluvanna County man is in custody with multiple charges after allegedly committing arson at a Palmyra residence.

At around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, the Fluvanna County Emergency Communications Center received a call to the Lake Monticello community for a reported structure fire at a residence in the 700 block of Jefferson Drive.

Units from the Lake Monticello Fire Department, Palmyra Fire Company, Fork Union Fire Company and the Lake Monticello Volunteer Rescue Squad all responded. The firefighters arrived at the scene to find multiple fires throughout the residence. According to authorities, no residents were home at the time of the fire.

Once the fires were extinguished, investigators and deputies from the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office were summoned to initiate an investigation.

Fluvanna County investigators determined that the fires inside the residence appeared to be intentionally set. Further investigation led deputies to identify 31-year-old Michael Taylor of Palmyra as a person of interest.

Following an interview with investigators, Taylor was arrested and charged with the following:

Violation of a family abuse preliminary protection order while armed with a firearm

Breaking and entering to commit arson

Maliciously burning in an unoccupied dwelling

Taylor is currently being held without bail at the Central Virginia Regional Jail.