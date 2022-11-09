PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man has been taken into custody and charged with assaulting a police officer after he reportedly resisted arrest following a shoplifting incident in Woodbridge earlier this week.

On Nov. 7 at 8:45 a.m., officers arrived at a Family Dollar store, located at 13975 Richmond Highway, to investigate a report of shoplifting.

According to police’s investigation, an employee at the scene told the officers that a man, later identified as the suspect, took items from the store’s shelf and left without paying.

While investigating the incident, officers found the suspect walking nearby and attempted to arrest him. The suspect actively resisted the officer who was trying to detain him, pushing the officer multiple times before trying to take his electronic restraint device out of its holster, police said in a statement.

According to police, the officer got away from the suspect, who was unable to take the electronic restraint device. Police said the suspect then ran away. A Fairfax County Police K-9 unit and helicopter assisted in the search for the suspect, but they could not find him.

The officers determined that a marked police vehicle was damaged during the encounter with the suspect. No injuries were reported in connection to the encounter or the shoplifting incident.

Police said the suspect was initially carrying a bag, which he left when running away from the officers. Police later found to the bag to contain what they believe are illegal narcotics.

On Wednesday, Nov. 9, officers were in a wooded area near the Family Dollar where the shoplifting happened when they spotted the suspect, identified as Travis Rhys Williams, police said. Williams was arrested without incident and charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer.