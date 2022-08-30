STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Stafford County man was arrested after allegedly driving under the influence of drugs and striking multiple vehicles early Sunday evening.

According to a release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Brayden Taylor of Stafford was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, driving under the influence with a victim injury, hit and run, expired tags and no insurance.

At around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, a deputies responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Kings Highway near Ferry Road.

An investigation revealed that Taylor had been traveling westbound on Kings Highway in a green Ford Fusion. Witnesses reported the vehicle had passed through the red traffic signal at the Blue and Gray Parkway at a high rate of speed and struck a red GMC Sierra.

According to police, Taylor continued from that accident and struck the rear of a white Honda Civic. He then allegedly struck a Dodge Durango and attempted to drive through the grass embankment. Upon returning to the pavement, Taylor reportedly lost traction and crashed into a power pole, disabling his vehicle.

Taylor and one other driver were transported to the hospital for their injuries. Upon release from the hospital, Taylor was arrested and held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,500 bond.