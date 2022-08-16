PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was arrested and charged late last week after he allegedly assaulted a woman three times while they were arguing on Aug. 5.

Police said their investigation into the incident revealed that at approximately 9 p.m. on Aug. 5, -the victim of the incident was driving with an acquaintance, now identified as 28-year-old William Edward Skinner, of Dumfries, on Richmond Highway when they got into a heated argument.

During the argument, police said Skinner reportedly struck the victim while she was driving. The victim then quickly pulled into a parking lot located in the 14800 block of Build America Drive in Woodbridge, where Skinner got out of the car.

According to police, the argument between the two continued and Skinner allegedly struck the victim a second time. Police said Skinner then went to the rear of the car toward the trunk.

At this point, the victim got out of the car and followed Skinner to the trunk, where Skinner took out a bag containing metal tools and struck the victim with it, according to police.

Skinner reportedly ran away from the scene shortly afterwards and the victim called police. The victim was treated at the scene by rescue personnel for minor injuries.

Police said that following their investigation, they obtained arrest warrants for Skinner.

Officers found Skinner in the Woodbridge area and took him into custody on Aug. 13. He has been charged with malicious wounding and is waiting for a court hearing, according to police.