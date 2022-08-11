Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to call 911 (Photo: Fairfax Police)

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WRIC) — An Arlington man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder among other charges in connection to an incident in which a woman was stabbed multiple times and set on fire in Falls Church.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute at an apartment on the 2900 block of Willston Place in Falls Church at around 3:05 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Fire department crews were also called to the apartment to respond to an activated fire alarm.

2900 Willston Place

When they got there, the officers found smoke and 40-year-old Silvia Vaca Abacay of Falls Church on fire with multiple stab wounds to her upper body. The first responders extinguished the fire and provided aid but Abacay was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say it was reported that a man was seen entering the apartment before a woman was heard screaming for help. The man was identified as 47-year-old Richard Montano of Arlington.

Police believe Montano forced his way into the apartment, attacked Abacay and set her on fire before returning to his home in Arlington. Police later found Montano near his home and arrested him without incident. He was taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Montano has been charged with second-degree murder, burglary with intent to commit murder and burning of an occupied dwelling.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Crime Solvers at 866-411-8477.