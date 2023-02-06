LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in custody after police say he stabbed someone in front of a 7-Eleven in Loudoun County, leaving him in “serious condition.”

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, at around midnight on Sunday, Feb. 5, deputies responded to a 7-Eleven on the 21800 block of Towncenter Plaza in the Sterling area for a report of a male suffering from stab wounds.

When they got there, the deputies found a male with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, where he remains in serious condition.

The suspect, 36-year-old William Addison, was still at the scene when the deputies arrived and was taken into custody. Addison has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding and stabbing in the commission of a felony. He is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center with no bond.