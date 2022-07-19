PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was critically injured after a fight escalated into a shooting last night in Woodbridge.

Officers responded to the Elevations One Apartments on Jeffries Road in Woodbridge at 9:11 p.m. on Monday, July 18, to investigate a shooting with injuries. When they arrived, police found a 38-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to an area hospital where his injuries were determined to be life-threatening.

No additional injuries or property damage were reported.

According to police, two groups of people had been involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical. During the altercation, a member of one of the groups brandished a gun before firing a round, striking the man who was later found by police. After the shooting, another member of the same group also brandished a gun.

When police were called, many people left the scene. This included those who had brandished guns as they left the scene in a vehicle. Officers found the suspects’ vehicle a short distance away from the scene but were unable to locate the suspects themselves.

At this time, the incident does not appear to be random.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip online at pwcva.gov/policetip.