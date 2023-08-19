MANASSAS, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after police say he was struck by a moving train in Manassas.

According to the Manassas City Police Department, officers responded to a railroad crossing on West Street at around 10:54 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18 for a report of a pedestrian struck by a train.

When they got to the scene, the responding officers found a 25-year-old man on the train tracks. The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several witnesses told police that the man attempted to jump onto a moving train and fell underneath it.

This incident is still under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Manassas City Police at 703-257-8000.