FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said an officer got into a struggle with a man in a parking lot and that the man died after officers opened fire.

The Fairfax County Police Department said the incident took place in the 6300 block of Richmond Highway in the Alexandria area.

The man whom police shot died there.

The department tweeted that updates would follow, noting in a follow-up tweet that no officers were hit by gunfire.

The Fairfax County Police Department said as a result of the shooting, Richmond Highway was closed at the intersection of North Kings Highway and Shields Avenue.