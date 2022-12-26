ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An 84-year-old man is dead after police say he was involved in a crash that is believed to have been caused by him suffering a medical emergency while behind the wheel.

According to the Arlington County Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of Langston Boulevard and North Harrison Street at around 2:12 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23 for a report of a crash with unknown conditions.

When they got there, the responding officers saw that two vehicles had been involved in the crash, which happened in the westbound lanes of Langston Boulevard. The driver of one of the vehicles, an 84-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported.

It is believed that the man was driving east on Langston Boulevard when he suffered a medical emergency and crossed into the westbound lanes.