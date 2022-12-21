PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Manassas man is dead and a woman is injured after a crash on Tuesday night.

On Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 10:43 p.m., Prince William County Police officers responded to the 8400 block of Sudley Road in Manassas to investigate a single-vehicle crash.

According to police, a 2014 Honda Civic was driving fast on Sudley Road approaching Rixlew Lane when the driver lost control of the car and hit a curb. The car rolled several times before stopping in the parking lot of a nearby business.

The driver, identified as 26-year-old Alex Randy Portillo of Manassas, was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the car. Portillo was brought to an area hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries sustained in the crash.

There was also a 24-year-old female passenger in the front seat of the car. Police said she was wearing a seat belt and had minor injuries.

No other cars were involved in the crash.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact the police.