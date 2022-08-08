PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince William County Police Department is currently investigating after a man was found dead in a suspected drowning incident in Dumfries over the weekend.

Shortly after 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, officers were called to Dolphin Beach at 15904 Dolphin Drive in Dumfries for a reported missing swimmer.

Upon their arrival, the officers learned that the victim — now identified as 38-year-old Benjamin Alexander Segura Artiga of Fairfax County — had been swimming at the beach with two acquaintances. According to police, Segura Artiga had been attempting to climb the dock’s ladder when he suddenly went under the water. His acquaintances and Dolphin Beach lifeguards tried to find him before contacting the police.

Members of the police department’s Marine Unit were then deployed to join in the search. They found Segura Artiga’s body later that evening. He was removed from the water and pronounced dead at the scene by awaiting rescue personnel, according to police.

Segura Artiga’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause and manner of death. At this time, police say there is no foul play concerning the death. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case is encouraged to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip online at pwcva.gov/policetip.