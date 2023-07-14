FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An Albemarle County man has died in the hospital two days after he was ejected from his car while on the run from police in Fauquier County.

According to Virginia State Police, 43-year-old Corey D. Faison was driving down James Madison Highway in Fauquier County, near the town of Remington, around 9 p.m. on Monday, July 10.

VSP said Faison was being pursued by officers, and was swerving along the roadway to evade them. As he attempted to avoid another car stopped on the shoulder, Faison struck a Culpepper County Deputy’s vehicle. The deputy was not harmed in the collision.

Faison’s 2003 Honda CR-V proceeded to run off the left side of the roadway and overturn. Faison, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the car, according to VSP. Faison was transported to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment, where he died on Wednesday, July 12.