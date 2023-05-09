PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said Tuesday that a man who was hit by a car weeks earlier died as a result of his injuries.

The Prince William County Police Department said Raymond Philip Rinker, 61, of Manassas was in the hospital from the time of the incident, which took place on April 20.

Officers went to Orchard Bridge Drive and Centerville Road in the Manassas area around 9:15 p.m. on that date after they received a report that an injured man was near the roadway. Police found Rinker unconscious in a grassy area.

Investigators said they believe a vehicle that was on Centerville Road hit Rinker and left. As of Tuesday, May 9, they had not found the vehicle or the driver. Investigators asked anyone with information that could help them locate either to contact the Prince William County Police Department.