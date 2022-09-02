FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is facing charges after police say he flipped a stolen car while on the run from state troopers in Fairfax.

According to the Virginia State Police, a trooper was on Interstate 395 in Arlington County when he saw a vehicle almost run into another vehicle. The trooper caught up to the first car and tried to stop it but the driver refused to pull over.

The driver sped away and the trooper followed as the vehicle headed east onto Interstate 495. During the chase, the trooper learned that the vehicle has been reported stolen from Fairfax County. The vehicle exited I-495 at the Telegraph Road exit in Fairfax and at one point purposely ran into the trooper’s car.

The suspect was on South Kings Highway heading towards Telegraph Road when he hit the raised median and crossed into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle head on. The impact caused the suspect’s vehicle to overturn twice before it came to a stop on its side.

Both the suspect and the driver of the car he hit were taken to Fairfax Inova Hospital. The suspect’s injuries are considered serious and the other driver had minor injuries. No state troopers were injured during the pursuit.

Charges are pending as state police continue to investigate this incident.