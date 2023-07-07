CITY OF FAIRFAX, Va. (WRIC) — A man has been arrested and charged with murder after another man was found dead in the City of Fairfax, according to police.

At 9:21 a.m. on June 10, City of Fairfax Police responded to 9715 Fairfax Boulevard — a Kitchen and Bath Shop — for a report of a dead body.

According to City of Fairfax Police, officers located a man who they determined to be deceased.

The victim — later identified by police as Luis Barahona Reyes, 50, of Fairfax — was found to have blunt force trauma to the upper body.

An autopsy was conducted by police, which determined the death to be a homicide. According to City of Fairfax police, after investigation, a warrant was obtained for second-degree murder.

With the help of the Fairfax County Police Department, City of Fairfax Police made an arrest of 30-year-old Aaron James Anthony Robertson on Thursday, July 6.

According to police, Robertson was transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where he was held without bond.

Anyone with further information about this case, or who has had previous contact with Aaron Robertson is asked to call Detective Pittman at 703-385-7907, or to send an email to Joe.Pittman@fairfaxva.gov.