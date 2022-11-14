PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was found dead inside a car after a reported shooting in Prince William County.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Williamstown Road and Old Triangle Road in the Dumfries area at around 5:35 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 for a report of shots fired in the area.

When they got there, they found a vehicle near Morgan Court that had been hit by gunfire. Inside, they found 44-year-old Demetrious Levar Graham of Woodbridge with gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat. Graham was pronounced dead at the scene.

A K-9 unit was dispatched to search for anyone else involved in the shooting but could not find anyone. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-5123.