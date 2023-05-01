FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after police say he was shot in the Mount Vernon area of Fairfax County.

According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department, officers responded to the 8400 block of Richmond Highway on the evening of Saturday, April 29 for a report of a shooting.

When they got to the scene, the officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening.

It was determined that three men got into an altercation, during which one of them was shot. Police have not released any information regarding any suspects at this time. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Fairfax Police at 703-691-2131.