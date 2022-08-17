FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man has life-threatening injuries after police say he was shot in the Huntington area of Fairfax County.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, the shooting took place on the 2000 block of Huntington Avenue. The victim, an adult male, was taken to a hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening.

Police tweeted that they were looking for a six-foot-tall Black man wearing a yellow hat, black shirt and grey pants as a suspect in the shooting, but posted another tweet about 40 minutes later saying the suspect was in custody.

Huntington Avenue between Richmond Highway (Route 1) and Blaine Drive is currently closed while police continue to investigate this incident.