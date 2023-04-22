FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Fairfax County are investigating after they say a 14-year-old was shot multiple times in the Reston area.

According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department, officers responded to a parking lot at 12191 Sunset Hill Road for a report of a man who had been stabbed. The man was taken to a hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening.

The suspect is described as a white man with long blonde hair between the ages of 30 and 40 who stands about 6′ weighs about 165 pounds.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Fairfax Police at 703-691-2131.