ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — A man in in the hospital with serious injuries after police say he was shot in Alexandria near the Fairfax County border.

According to the Alexandria Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired on the 400 block of North Armistead Street at around 10:26 a.m. on Saturday, March 18.

When they got there, they found a 32-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed this shooting or has information about the incident is asked to call Det. Edmund Dougherty at 703-746-6697.