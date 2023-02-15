ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after police say he was shot on Courthouse Road in Arlington County.

According to the Arlington County Police Department, the shooting took place on the 1300 block of North Courthouse Road in the early morning of Wednesday, Feb. 15. The victim, an adult man, was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are serious but not considered life-threatening.

Residents of the area should expect a continued police presence as this shooting is investigated. Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call Arlington Police at 703-558-2222.