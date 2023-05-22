PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after police say he was shot in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County.

According to a tweet posted at 4:14 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, officers responded to the 15000 block of Lost Canyon Court in the Woodbridge area for a report of a shooting.

The victim, an adult man, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police have not identified the victim or released any information regarding a possible suspect.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-7000.