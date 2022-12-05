FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after police say he was hit by a car on Arlington Boulevard while walking in the West Falls Church area of Fairfax County.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, the crash took place at the intersection of Arlington Boulevard and Allen Street, just east of the Beltway interchange, on the night of Sunday, Dec. 4.

The man who was hit was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Police say the driver who is accused of hitting him stayed at the scene.

The eastbound lanes of Route 50 were closed while the Fairfax Police Crash Reconstruction Unit responded, but have since reopened.