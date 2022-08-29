PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating a situation where a man driving away from gunfire injured another man in Prince William County.

On Saturday, a driver of a vehicle was beginning to drive away from a residence near the 15200 block of Lodge Terrace in Woodbridge, when he was startled by the sounds of shooting, according to a press release.

The vehicle’s driver attempted to quickly leave the area and struck a 24-year-old man in his path. The driver continued driving and stopped shortly after at a local business where he contacted the police.

The officers provided immediate first aid to the injured man until rescue personnel arrived and flew the man to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition the announcement said.

No shooting injuries or property damage were reported but while checking the area, police said they located shell casings in the roadway near the area.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Bureau are actively investigating the incident to determine the events that led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.