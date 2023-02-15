FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after he was reportedly dragged by a moving train at the Dunn Loring Metro Station in Fairfax County.

According to Metro Transit Police, the incident took place at around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15. It was determined that the man had an item which got stuck in one of the train cars’ doors as it closed.

The man was holding onto the item as the train left the platform and was dragged by the train. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Orange Line service was suspended between the Vienna and West Falls Church stations but has since been restored, riders are still asked to expect delays. The incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.