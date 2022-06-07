STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A motorcyclist involved in a crash on Friday was faced with a number of charges relating to possession of drugs and a firearm.

At around 9:45 a.m., Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of U.S. Route 1 and Coachman Circle.

Upon their arrival, deputies learned that a Lexus SUV had pulled off of Coachman Circle into the path of a northbound Yamaha motorcycle. The motorcyclist attempted to swerve away but struck the left rear of the SUV and crashed.

According to police, the motorcyclist — now identified as 22-year-old Austin Reeder of Fredericksburg — had significant injuries but was more concerned about not going to jail.

(Courtesy of Stafford County Sheriff’s Office)

Upon investigation, deputies discovered Reeder to be a convicted felon.

Reeder’s backpack, according to police, contained a handgun and a suspected controlled substance. His license was revoked and the motorcycle was found to be improperly registered and uninsured.

(Courtesy of Stafford County Sheriff’s Office)

Warrants were obtained for possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a concealed weapon and possession of a controlled substance with a weapon. Traffic-related warrants were also obtained for driving revoked, no motorcycle endorsement, no registration and no insurance.

Deputies learned that Reeder had been released from the hospital and coordinated with the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office to make the arrest in their jurisdiction on Sunday, June 5.

Reeder was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.