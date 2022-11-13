FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man who was reportedly running into traffic and acting in a disorderly manner suffered a medical emergency and died while on his way to a hospital in an ambulance, according to police.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, officers responded to the 6500 block of Amherst Avenue in the Springfield area at around 4:18 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 after it was reported that a man was running into traffic and acting in a disorderly manner.

When they got there, one of the officers found 44-year-old Temiki Murray blocking traffic on Amherst Avenue. The officer tried to speak with Murray and guide him to the sidewalk, but he immediately ran back into traffic.

Officers followed Murray as he continued running until he reached a nearby parking lot and stopped. The officers called fire department and EMS personnel, told Murray that they were there to help him and put handcuffs on him to prevent him from running into traffic again.

Murray was put into an ambulance to be taken to a local hospital. While in the ambulance, Murray suffered an apparent medical emergency and was pronounced dead at the hospital. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of Murray’s death.

Body camera footage from this incident will be released within 30 days or when it no longer jeopardizes the integrity of the investigation, according to police.