PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Woodbridge man was injured after two armed suspects attempted to rob him early Friday morning.

Prince William County Police responded to the area of Occoquan Road and Richmond Highway in Woodbridge at 5:20 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12 to respond to a reported robbery.

According to police, the victim, a 62-year-old man, was walking in the area when he was approached from behind by two unknown men. One of the men hit the victim with a stick and demanded his property. The victim was able to take the stick after a brief struggle with the first suspect. The second suspect then flashed a knife at the victim and cut his neck.

During the altercation, the victim was able to get away from the suspects and ran to a nearby business to contact the police. The suspects ran away prior to police arrival.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where it was determined his injuries were non-life threatening, according to police.

Prince William County Police said that an undisclosed amount of money was reported missing.

According to police, both suspects were described as white or possibly Hispanic males, between 5’10” and 6’ tall. No arrests were made at this time.