PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in the hospital after police say he was shot in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, the shooting took place on the 14700 block of Darbydale Avenue on the night of Monday, Feb. 6. A man found shot at the scene was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

This incident is still under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-6500.