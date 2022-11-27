SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 55-year-old man is dead after police say he crashed his truck in Spotsylvania County.

According to the Spostylvania County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 9300 block of Plank Road at around 11:35 p.m. on Nov. 23 for a report of a crash.

It was determined that a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado was heading west at a high rate of speed when it veered off the roadway and hit a tree in the median.

The driver, 55-year-old David Allen Starkey of Orange, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person in the truck at the time of the crash.