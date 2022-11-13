FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 49-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash near Great Falls Park in Fairfax County.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Arnon Chapel Road and Arnon Lake Drive at around 11:25 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 for a report of a crash.

It was determined that a 2011 Toyota Camry was headed west on Arnon Chapel Road when it went off the roadway. The driver overcorrected, cross the double-yellow line and hit a tree. The driver, 49-year-old Brian Christian Bernhart, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It is still being determined whether speed or alcohol were factors in the crash. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information related to this incident are asked to call Fairfax Police at 703-691-3121.