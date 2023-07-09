FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One man is dead and another man has been charged after a fatal hit-and-run crash in the Bailey’s Crossroads area of Fairfax County, police say.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, the crash took place at around 2:13 a.m. on Saturday, July 8 on Columbia Pike and Lowell Lane.

It was determined that the driver of a 2010 BMW, identified as 33-year-old Benjamin Lopez Encinas of Woodbridge, was heading east on Columbia Pike near Lincolnia Road when he struck a pedestrian, identified as 26-year-old Luis Fernando Jimenez Rodriguez. Encinas did not stop after hitting Rodriguez.

According to police, officers found the car and all of its occupants on the 6100 block of Marshall Drive and arrested Encinas, who was charged with driving while under the influence and taken to the Adult Detention Center.

This crash is still under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Fairfax Police’s Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543.