FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after police say he was found shot multiple times in a house in the Lorton area of Fairfax County.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, officers responded to a house on the 9500 block of Unity Lane in the Lorton area on the evening of Saturday, Dec. 31 and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This incident is being investigated as a homicide, anyone with information is asked to call Fairfax Police at 703-691-2131.