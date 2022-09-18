FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after a shooting in the Mount Vernon area of Fairfax County.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, the shooting took place on the 8400 block of Madge Lane. A man was found at the scene with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was later died. The suspects are described as four Hispanic men wearing all black.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call 911 or Fairfax Police at 703-691-2131.