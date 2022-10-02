FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after police say he was shot in the Mount Vernon area of Fairfax County.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, a man was dropped off at Inova Mount Vernon Hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body. The man was taken to Inova Fairfax Hospital in the Annandale area where he died from his injuries.

Police believe the shooting took place on Jeff Todd Way in the southeastern part of the county, and that the suspect is driving a silver Nissan Maxima with Maryland tags. As of now, police do not believe the shooting was random.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Fairfax Police at 703-691-2131.