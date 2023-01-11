FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after police say he was stabbed by his son in the McLean area of Fairfax County.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, the stabbing took place at a home on the 1200 block of Colonial Road in the McLean area on the night of Tuesday, Jan. 10.

A woman at the home called the police to report that her adult son had stabbed her husband. When officers got to the home, they arrested the son. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

This incident is under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Fairfax Police at 703-691-2131.