PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after police say he was stabbed by an acquaintance in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County Saturday.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to a home on the 800 block of Fulton Road at around 10:24 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5 for a report of a stabbing.

It was determined that a 33-year-old man and an acquaintance, identified as 24-year-old Heriberto Valdez, got into an altercation outside the home which escalated before Valdez stabbed the victim.

After stabbing the victim, police say Valdez then chased him around the home into the backyard, where the victim collapsed. The victim, who police did not identify, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Valdez stayed at the scene after the stabbing and was arrested by the responding officers without incident. He has been charged with murder and using a weapon while committing a felony.