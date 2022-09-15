CLARKE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead following a three-vehicle crash in Clarke County.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash took place just after 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, on Route 7, just west of Kimble Road.

It was determined that a 2021 Harley Davidson motorcycle was heading west on Route 7 when it rear-ended a Mack dump truck that had slowed in order to make a U-turn. The driver of the motorcycle was ejected from the motorcycle and was hit by a 2006 Hyundai Electra heading west, according to police.

The driver of the motorcycle, 33-year-old James E. Poe of Berryville, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said he was wearing a helmet.

The crash closed the westbound lanes of Route 7 for several hours, and Virginia State Police is still investigating. According to VSP, charges are pending.