FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 37-year-old man is dead after a crash which police say involved three vehicles in Fairfax County.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, officers responded to Fairfax County Parkway near Whitlers Creek Drive at around 7:40 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11.

It was determined that the driver of a 1999 Ford Ranger was headed north on Fairfax County Parkway when he lost control and crossed the median into southbound traffic. The truck hit a 2018 Ford Escape, and then hit a 2019 Honda Ridgeline.

The driver of the Ranger, 37-year-old Noe Solis Espinoza of Maryland, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Ridgeline was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives do not believe alcohol was involved in the crash but are still working to determine if speed was a factor. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Fairfax Police at 703-691-2131.