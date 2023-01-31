Purltebaugh was killed after he walked away from a crash on Pawnee Drive — and onto I-81. (Map: Will Gonzalez/WRIC)

FREDERICK, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after he was struck by a driver on I-81 Monday, but police say he had walked away from another crash just before he was killed.

According to Virginia State Police, Richard H. Purltebaugh, 52, of Winchester was killed after he was struck by a car in the northbound lanes of I-81 around 8:10 p.m. Police say the driver was unable to avoid Purltebaugh, and that several other vehicles struck him afterwards.

Purltebaugh was killed after he walked away from a crash on Pawnee Drive — and onto I-81. (Map: Will Gonzalez/WRIC)

Purltebaugh was pronounced dead at the scene, but after investigating, troopers discovered that he had crashed his own vehicle on nearby Shawnee Drive, walking away from that accident — and onto I-81.

None of the other drivers were injured in the crash.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the crash.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.