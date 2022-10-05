PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are searching for a man who they say escaped their custody and has not yet been found.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers were called to the Bayvue Apartments in Woodbridge around 8 p.m. on Oct. 4 to investigate suspected illegal substance abuse. Once on scene, officers found that the accused had been detained by apartment security. While investigating the claims, officers found that the accused was also wanted for a non-violent, failure to appear offense on a previous drug violation, according to Prince William County Police.

The suspect, identified as Isaiah Dimtri Hall, was taken into police custody without incident, but, police said that on the way to the police car Hall was able to pull away from officers and ran away. Officers and a police K-9 searched the area for Hall but were not able to find him.

Following the investigation, additional warrants were obtained for Hall. Further attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Hall or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-6500.