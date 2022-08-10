PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Prince William County are looking for a bald, heavy-set man driving a Kia Soul after a woman reported having a firearm pointed at her during a road rage incident in the Woodbridge area.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Richmond Highway and Featherstone Road south of Woodbridge just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9 for a report of a brandishing.

A 22-year-old woman reported driving on Richmond Highway when she and a woman riding in the car with her were involved in a road rage incident with a man driving a Kia Soul. During the encounter, the man took out a firearm and pointed it at the two women.

The woman driving was able to get away from the man with the firearm and contacted police. The man with the firearm was described as a bald, heavy-set man, no shots were fired during the encounter.