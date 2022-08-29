FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating after a man allegedly robbed a customer at a Subway sandwich shop in Fredericksburg.

According to a release from Fredericksburg Police, the suspect entered the Subway restaurant at Central Park Plaza. He then allegedly brandished a knife and demanded money from a patron.

The suspect was seen driving away from the scene in a light blue minivan. Fredericksburg Police Department has released the following photo in an effort to identify him.

(Courtesy of Fredericksburg Police Department)

Anyone with information on the incident or the alleged suspect is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department at 540-373-3122.