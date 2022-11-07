FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man who police say ran onto the Dulles Toll Road while running from officers is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, officers responded to Hutchinson Elementary School on the 13200 block of Parcher Avenue in the Herndon area at around 4:09 on Sunday, Nov. 6 after it was reported that shots were fired into the air.

Hutchinson Elementary School in the Herndon area of Fairfax County

When the officers got there, they saw a group of men behind the school, one of whom took off running when he saw them approaching. The man ran through a wooded area and onto the Dulles Toll Road (VA-267), which is just a few hundred meters away from the school.

Once he was on the toll road, the man was hit by a vehicle and taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Officers searched the area and said a K-9 unit found a firearm in the woods the man ran through.