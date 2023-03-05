PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in the hospital after police say he was shot at Potomac Mills Mall in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to the mall, located on the 2700 block of Potomac Mills Circle, on the evening of Saturday, March 4 for a report of a shooting.

The victim, an adult man, was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-6500.